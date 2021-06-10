New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metal Slug Tactics brings the classic franchise back as a turn-based tactical RPG

SNK fans had something to rejoice about during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2021 as Metal Slug returned as a tactical strategy game.
TJ Denzer
Metal Slug is a beautifully beloved franchise among the long and storied library of SNK arcade classics, but we haven’t seen it in quite a while. That drought is about to come to an end in a very curious way. The franchise is making a return under Dotemu and Leikir Studio in an all-new turn-based tactical RPG: Metal Slug Tactics.

We got our first look at Metal Slug Tactics during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 10, 2021, complete with a new trailer.

This story is still developing...

TJ Denzer

