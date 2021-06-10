New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Payday 3 announced for PC and consoles, coming in 2023

The Payday gang is getting back together, but it's going to take a while for them to assemble.
Ozzie Mejia
5

On Thursday, Germany's Koch Media was excited to announce its new publishing label, Prime Matter. Over a dozen game developers from around the world will be tied to Prime Matter and one of them is the team at Starbreeze Studios. Starbreeze's first game under the Prime Matter umbrella should be an exciting one to anyone who has followed a certain heisting franchise. Yes, Payday 3 is on its way, albeit not anytime soon.

For the moment, there's very little information on Payday 3. Prime Matter's press release only notes that the next game will be set in a "Hollywood-like environment" and will center around the player's journey to joining the legendary Payday gang. To hype up this announcement, Prime Matter released a lone screenshot, seen in the header above.

Starbreeze Studios had indicated it had wanted to begin work on Payday 3 all the way back in February 2020, noting that the developer was in search of a publisher. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, devastating a vast majority of gaming projects. With the pandemic starting to subside in some parts of the world, Starbreeze has officially begun work on its third Payday game and has found a willing publisher with Koch Media's Prime Matter. However, don't look for the game to be ready in the near future, as it's currently targeted for a 2023 release.

Those hoping for a closer look at Payday 3 should probably mark their calendars for this Friday at 12:00 p.m. PT. That will mark the start of Koch Primetime during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which is expected to have more on Payday 3, as well as the other dozen or so games revealed as part of Prime Matter's unveiling. Shacknews will be on the lookout for more from Prime Matter, as well as the many other game publishers and their announcements over the E3 weeks ahead. Keep it here for the latest news and reveals.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola