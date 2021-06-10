New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Overwatch 2 Baptiste & Sombra redesigns shown during Summer Game Fest 2021

With Overwatch 2 bringing so many fresh changes to the game, a lot of the heroes are getting redesigns and we got our first look at Sombra and Baptiste.
TJ Denzer
1

When Overwatch 2 finally comes out, it will bring a lot of changes to the game, including team format changes, new PVE modes, and hero redesigns. Speaking to the last one, Blizzard made a small appearance during Summer Game Fest 2021’s festivities to share new details. We got a fresh look at known heroes Sombra and Baptiste, as well as the new looks coming for them in the new game.

Overwatch 2’s new look for Sombra and Baptiste appeared during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021.

Baptiste's new look in Overwatch 2

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola