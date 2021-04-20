New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard

In one of the most shocking departures for the company yet, Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has left Blizzard Entertainment.
Ozzie Mejia
6

Over the past few years, anyone who has followed Blizzard Entertainment has gotten used to staff departures. However, Tuesday's news is a massive stunner, nonetheless. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has announced that he will be leaving the company after working with Blizzard for 19 years.

Here's the full letter from Kaplan, which was posted on the Blizzard website:

i am leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 amazing years.

it was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. i want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players. but i want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me.

never accept the world as it appears to be. always dare to see it for what it could be. i hope you do the same.

gg,

jeffrey kaplan

Kaplan will be succeeded by Aaron Keller, who has been with the Overwatch team since its inception. Here's his letter to the Overwatch community, also on the same website post:

Greetings, Overwatch Community,

Jeff's been a great leader, mentor, and friend, and he knows how much we’re going to miss him. I've been lucky to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years in building something that continues to inspire people all around the world, and I'm honored to carry the torch forward.

I love Overwatch. From our first pieces of concept art, to the first maps we built, to the first time I was able to run around as Tracer (who at that early point shot laser beams out of her eyes), this game has just clicked with me. I love its inspiring, hopeful, beautiful world worth fighting for. I love its characters—larger than life, colorful, powerful, and global. And most of all, I love the fast, fluid gameplay requiring teamwork, situational awareness, and quick decision making.

I also recognize that making games at Blizzard has always been a group effort and never about just one point of view. Together with the rest of the team I feel fortunate that we have a deep bench of development and creative leaders, numerous veteran Blizzard artists and designers, and some extremely talented new blood as well—along with tons of support throughout the company for the live game and for Overwatch 2.

Speaking of Overwatch 2, development is continuing at a good pace. We have an exceptional vision we’re executing on, the reaction from many of you to the updates we shared at BlizzConline thrilled us, and we have exciting reveals planned for this year and beyond as we ramp to launch. We'll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon.

While I have no pretenses about filling Jeff's shoes, I'm excited to step into the game director role and continue to be part of a team that's putting all of its heart, talent, and focus into the next iteration of Overwatch, and I'm honored to continue serving this incredible community.

-Aaron

Kaplan's sudden departure is a shocker, arguably the most surprising exit since CEO Mike Morhaime left the company in 2018. It's stunning mainly because Overwatch 2 is such a high-profile project on Blizzard's upcoming release list. Overwatch 2's development has already been slowed significantly due to outside factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and is not expected to release in 2021. However, as Keller noted in his letter, there will apparently be news on the Overwatch 2 front in the months ahead.

It also can't be overstated how much of a central community figure Kaplan was. He was the face of Overwatch, personally appearing in various patch videos, frequently speaking to the Overwatch player base, and even showing up in special yule log streams. He was long-recognized as the unmoving figure on the chair in front of the Christmas fire, which proved to be so popular that Blizzard would keep the tradition going for years.

The ramifications of Kaplan's exit will be felt throughout Overwatch for a long time, especially as Blizzard kicks off a new season of the Overwatch League and prepares for the game's eventual sequel. Shacknews will monitor this story closely as it unfolds.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 10:47 AM

      Jeff Kaplan leaving Blizzard

      https://playoverwatch.com/en-us/news/23665015/

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:50 AM

        Aaron Keller taking over OW lead

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:51 AM

        oof, they are bleeding their top tier talent a dangerous pace.

    • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

      blizz = ded

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

      Maybe Microsoft is buying Activision. :p

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:06 AM

      That doesn't seem good for OW2's development? I always liked his dev updates.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:13 AM

        Can't be good for the future. Then again I don't even know what OW2 really is. Its super confusing to me for some reason.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:10 AM

      Ouch, big loss. I am sure he was quite sick of Overwatch though. 10 years of developing the same game has to be draining.

      • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:17 AM

        I swear, if I have to sit through one more meeting about asses I'm gonna scream

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:20 AM

      I wonder how much of his continual "fighting" with Activision influenced this (mostly in the sense of avoiding the usual monetization processes that Activision would want (including how he wanted OW2 to carry over as much OW1 stuff), or if he was worn out on dev.

    • dromo5 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:21 AM

      This is bad.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:24 AM

      I'm not sure Jeff had great ideas for Overwatch. While things might be better now, a lot of bad gameplay happened under his leadership. For example, tanks and shields existing or 2-2-2. A new direction is better. I liked how open he was and willingness to try new things though.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:26 AM

        He has lasted for much longer than I expected him to. Most game directors at Blizz have moved on after launch + couple years. Hearthstone is on its 4th game director I think.

Hello, Meet Lola