Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
Players have received another look at what's in store for them in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming to Nintendo Switch this year and players got another look at the upcoming title at the Summer Game Fest 2021. There was also more information on the Deluxe Edition of the game.
Developing…
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021