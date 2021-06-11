Chernobylite invites you to the Exclusion Zone in a new gameplay trailer The Farm 51 shows off Chernobylite with a new gameplay trailer shown during the IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event.

Chernobylite from The Farm 51 is a base-building survival game currently in early access on Steam and GOG. Players got to take a new look during IGN's Summer of Gaming 2021 showcase with a fresh gameplay trailer. Chernobylite is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PCs via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG in July 2021.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund the expensive 3D scans needed from the real-life Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Pripyat, Ukraine, Team 51 has crafted Chernobylite to be an authentic recreation for the base-building single player first-person survival game. Utilizing laser scanning, photogrammetry, drones, and movie equipment, the development team aims to deliver the player directly into a non-linear story to survive and solve the mysteries of the Exclusion Zone. Featuring crafting, team-building, and the ability to affect the world of Chernobylite through in-game actions, Team 51 promises a game where players can make their own rules to complete their objectives.

Debuting at the IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event, the new gameplay for Chernobylite offers a couple of minutes to look at some companion team-play while preparing players to solve the mysteries of the past and fight irradiated monsters. A woman's voiceover refers to the player as Igor and sprinkles in bits of exposition. We also get a good look at the base building that will take place over the course of a play through. A planned heist in the Exclusion Zone is finally teased with some impressively realistic depictions of Chernobyl.

Chernobylite is set to launch in July 2021 for PCs, PS4, and Xbox One. It's also playable right now in early access through Steam or GOG. Keep your tabs on Shacknews for more E3 2021 trailers and announcements.