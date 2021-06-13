New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 2: Resurrected release date revealed on Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021

Blizzard Entertainment showed off a bunch of gameplay, but also a fresh release date for its Diablo 2 remaster during E3.
TJ Denzer
1

Many a Diablo fan have been watching Diablo 2: Resurrected with giddy anticipation since the game was announced. We’ve seen a lot of previews and early hands-ons that suggest the game is shaping up to be quite the incredible return of the classic and beloved action-RPG. One of the main things we’ve been waiting to learn is when it’s coming out. We finally have the answer. Diablo 2: Resurrected’s release date was announced during E3 2021.

Diablo 2: Resurrected release date

The Diablo 2: Resurrected release date was officially revealed in a new gameplay trailer during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. The game is officially coming on Semptember 23, 2021. You can see the new trailer below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

