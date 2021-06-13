Diablo 2: Resurrected release date revealed on Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Blizzard Entertainment showed off a bunch of gameplay, but also a fresh release date for its Diablo 2 remaster during E3.

Many a Diablo fan have been watching Diablo 2: Resurrected with giddy anticipation since the game was announced. We’ve seen a lot of previews and early hands-ons that suggest the game is shaping up to be quite the incredible return of the classic and beloved action-RPG. One of the main things we’ve been waiting to learn is when it’s coming out. We finally have the answer. Diablo 2: Resurrected’s release date was announced during E3 2021.

Diablo 2: Resurrected release date

The Diablo 2: Resurrected release date was officially revealed in a new gameplay trailer during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. The game is officially coming on Semptember 23, 2021. You can see the new trailer below.

This story is still developing…