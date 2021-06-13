Watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 2021 Showcase here Here's how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase from E3 2021.

E3 2021 is in full swing with showcases popping off almost every hour of every day. On Sunday, June 13, 2021, it will be Microsoft and Bethesda that take the virtual stage in a joint showcase that promises to deliver loads of big gaming news that will massively impact must-play lists through to the end of 2021. Here’s how to watch the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 livestream.

Watch the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 livestream

Players can tune into the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase livestream by clicking on the embed above, or just enjoying the showcase directly from this page. You don’t have to go anywhere to catch all the announcements between the two gaming juggernauts. The show starts at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.

What should viewers expect to see? Well, that’s a tough one because there’s a lot of guessing involved, but Halo Infinite should be there, as should Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X/S. There’s a chance we’ll get to see some Starfield, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, and many others. We might even get to see something from Hellblade 2, but most of this is speculation. The best way to see what will be on offer at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase is to tune in.

If you’re looking for a complete picture of what’s on offer this year, be sure to visit the Shacknews E3 2021 topic page and browse through our dozens of stories about all of this year’s big announcements.