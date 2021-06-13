New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 2021 Showcase here

Here's how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase from E3 2021.
Bill Lavoy
26

E3 2021 is in full swing with showcases popping off almost every hour of every day. On Sunday, June 13, 2021, it will be Microsoft and Bethesda that take the virtual stage in a joint showcase that promises to deliver loads of big gaming news that will massively impact must-play lists through to the end of 2021. Here’s how to watch the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 livestream.

Watch the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 livestream

Players can tune into the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase livestream by clicking on the embed above, or just enjoying the showcase directly from this page. You don’t have to go anywhere to catch all the announcements between the two gaming juggernauts. The show starts at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.

What should viewers expect to see? Well, that’s a tough one because there’s a lot of guessing involved, but Halo Infinite should be there, as should Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X/S. There’s a chance we’ll get to see some Starfield, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, and many others. We might even get to see something from Hellblade 2, but most of this is speculation. The best way to see what will be on offer at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase is to tune in.

If you’re looking for a complete picture of what’s on offer this year, be sure to visit the Shacknews E3 2021 topic page and browse through our dozens of stories about all of this year’s big announcements.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 13, 2021 7:00 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 2021 Showcase here

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 7:28 AM

      Should be some good stuff...1080p/60fps feed too.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 7:37 AM

      400 new studios acquired....

      ( though there is a rumor of 3 new studio acq. to be announced)

    • freshyk legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 7:44 AM

      What time is it at? I don't see it on the link unless I'm missing it.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 8:21 AM

      This is the big show!!!! The one I'm super excited for! WOOOOOO!

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 8:22 AM

      Can’t wait for this one, should be good!

    • Modica Solis mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 8:29 AM

      Is there a good website that has highlights of all this stuff on a single page? The billion Shacknews stories are hard to follow, esp since Latest Chatty only shows you like the five most recent stories and that’s it

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 8:32 AM

        I generally will note each game featured in these major shows, but otherwise I'm not sure of a Shack-official thread that lists each. Other sites do do this (as I use them to update Wikipedia's e3 '21 page for what was announced)

      • G D mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 8:35 AM

        https://2021.e3recap.com/

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 9:07 AM

      Any 4K streams?

      • BioSector legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 9:27 AM

        Xbox stream claims to be 4k.

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 13, 2021 9:51 AM

          “Important note: the show will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. For a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere. “

          Boo.

          • BioSector legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 13, 2021 9:52 AM

            Boo urns. There was the 4k logo on the YouTube video, that’s all I was going on.

      • kagath legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:05 AM

        Trailers are supposed to be in 4k afterwards as well.

    • someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 9:37 AM

      Skyrim Remaster

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 9:53 AM

        Oh man I can't wait to buy Skyrim for the 7th time

    • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 9:46 AM

      apparently the starfield release date is 11/11/22

      https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1404114208694824969?s=20

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 9:47 AM

        Figured. At least we will see gameplay I think.

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 13, 2021 10:03 AM

          i'd be surprised if we don't, MS needs to have a strong show

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 9:54 AM

      Waiting for the MS twitch stream to start https://www.twitch.tv/xbox. Youtube Live streams are surprisingly low quality. Wonder when/if they’ll address that.

    • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 9:55 AM

      This will be interesting to watch from the outside now :)

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:02 AM

      LET'S GOoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!! \m/ : \m/ + GOOD Morning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:03 AM

      It's on like Donkey Kong!!!!!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:04 AM

      Bethesda up first.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:04 AM

      Starting with Starfield

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:05 AM

      Todd Howard just strolling in as the spokesman…. I’m having a little cognitive dissonance

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:05 AM

        Fucking ballsy to lead with Todd. Love it

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:05 AM

      Starfield!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • BioSector legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:08 AM

      Haha. And yes, it’s exclusive.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:08 AM

      damn... year and a half away... that stings.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:09 AM

        I feel like 2022 is going to be a huge year for games. So many Covid delays pushing them to 2022.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:09 AM

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:10 AM

        Looks sick! My 3080Ti is ready

      • kagath legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:10 AM

        Get out of here, MASEM.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:14 AM

        April 28, 2022
        Day one Game Pass

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:15 AM

        I like that they’re injecting some of the philosophical dialogue angle of the book/film.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:10 AM

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 looks freaking INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:14 AM

      Is the audio off on the YouTube stream for anyone else or just me?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:14 AM

      Back 4 Blood

    • BioSector legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:15 AM

      I have a feeling we’re going to see day one on gamepass a lot here and that’s fantastic. ;)

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:16 AM

        It’s crazy! So many good games.

      • BioSector legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 13, 2021 10:16 AM

        Wow. I meant for stalker but back 4 blood too??? I was going to buy that.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:16 AM

      Avalanche Studios !!!!!!!!!!!!! = new game!?????????

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:16 AM

      They could just sell a steely Dan concert simulator and I'll buy

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:17 AM

      Avalanche's new game up next, Contraband

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:18 AM

      Sea of Thieves updates

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:18 AM

      Lot of third party games coming to gamepass already.

    • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 13, 2021 10:19 AM

      well that makes sense. good for sea of theives for being big enough to warrant disney attention

