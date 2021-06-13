FAR: Changing Tides announced during PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 Frontier Foundry has revealed FAR: Changing Tides during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we learned a lot about upcoming PC game releases. This also included some brand new game announcements. At the PC Gaming Show, Frontier made an appearance to reveal FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails. The developer dropped a new trailer and shared that the game will be released before the end of the year.

FAR: Changing Tides was revealed at the PC Gaming Show with a brand new trailer. Once again developed by Okomotive, FAR: Changing Tides will build upon everything that fans loved about the first game. The developers provided a statement on what players can expect in FAR: Changing Tides.

Swapping sand dunes for sea waves, FAR: Changing Tides expands on the inhospitable world created by developers, Okomotive, in their multi award-winning debut title, FAR: Lone Sails. Players control Toe, a hero trapped in a drowned landscape with little chance of survival. Finding an abandoned ship, the journey to safety will take players across the horizon in a desperate bid for freedom as Toe seeks answers about what happened to their home.

Frontier’s Head of Publishing, Zac Antonaci, spoke to Okomotive joining the Frontier Foundry family. “Signing Okomotive to Foundry was a wonderful moment for the team here as there is a huge amount of love for FAR: Lone Sails in the studio. What Don and the rest of the developers have created with Changing Tides is a fantastic continuation of their brand and we’re delighted to be involved in bringing this to fans, leveraging Frontier’s legacy as a developer and publisher.”

FAR: Changing Tides will release in 2021, and will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. For more news out of PC Gaming Show, we've got you covered here on Shacknews.