FAR: Changing Tides announced during PC Gaming Show at E3 2021

Frontier Foundry has revealed FAR: Changing Tides during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we learned a lot about upcoming PC game releases. This also included some brand new game announcements. At the PC Gaming Show, Frontier made an appearance to reveal FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails. The developer dropped a new trailer and shared that the game will be released before the end of the year.

FAR: Changing Tides was revealed at the PC Gaming Show with a brand new trailer. Once again developed by Okomotive, FAR: Changing Tides will build upon everything that fans loved about the first game. The developers provided a statement on what players can expect in FAR: Changing Tides.

Frontier’s Head of Publishing, Zac Antonaci, spoke to Okomotive joining the Frontier Foundry family. “Signing Okomotive to Foundry was a wonderful moment for the team here as there is a huge amount of love for FAR: Lone Sails in the studio. What Don and the rest of the developers have created with Changing Tides is a fantastic continuation of their brand and we’re delighted to be involved in bringing this to fans, leveraging Frontier’s legacy as a developer and publisher.”

FAR: Changing Tides will release in 2021, and will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. For more news out of PC Gaming Show, we've got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

