Free Mario Golf: Super Rush updates revealed at Nintendo Direct E3 2021
Announced with a new trailer at Nintendo Direct E3 2021, Mario Golf: Super Rush will receive free updates after launch.
Mario Golf: Super Rush will be getting free updates as news keeps coming out of Nintendo Direct E3 2021. Mario Golf: Super rush launches on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Free Mario Golf: Super Rush updates revealed at Nintendo Direct E3 2021