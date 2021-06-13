Replaced announced at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Explore a desolate world in 2022 with the upcoming 2D survival action game, Replaced.

Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase continued with a new game from Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink. A dystopian world awaits, as players explore a desolate world and struggle to survive in a harsh 2.5D environment in a new game called Replaced.

Replaced is described as a modern cinematic platformer set in an alternative 1980s, where a nuclear explosion has devastated Phoenix-City and left it walled off. Players take control of an AI named R.E.A.C.H., who is trapped in a human body. They must make their way through the city, keeping a lookout for the forces of the corrupt Phoenix Corp, who seek out human guinea pigs and harvest their organs for their rich clientele.

"Replaced is inspired by cyberpunk stylized films like Blade Runner 2049, Alien, and Upgrade," reads the post on Xbox Wire. "The pixel art style compliments the ‘80s aesthetic while the free-flow action inspired combat creates an exciting and immersive gaming experience with some unexpected twists in the storyline that will definitely keep players hooked."

Replaced will come to PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One in 2022. It will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass.