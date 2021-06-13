New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Replaced announced at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Explore a desolate world in 2022 with the upcoming 2D survival action game, Replaced.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase continued with a new game from Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink. A dystopian world awaits, as players explore a desolate world and struggle to survive in a harsh 2.5D environment in a new game called Replaced.

Replaced is described as a modern cinematic platformer set in an alternative 1980s, where a nuclear explosion has devastated Phoenix-City and left it walled off. Players take control of an AI named R.E.A.C.H., who is trapped in a human body. They must make their way through the city, keeping a lookout for the forces of the corrupt Phoenix Corp, who seek out human guinea pigs and harvest their organs for their rich clientele.

"Replaced is inspired by cyberpunk stylized films like Blade Runner 2049, Alien, and Upgrade," reads the post on Xbox Wire. "The pixel art style compliments the ‘80s aesthetic while the free-flow action inspired combat creates an exciting and immersive gaming experience with some unexpected twists in the storyline that will definitely keep players hooked."

Replaced will come to PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One in 2022. It will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass. That's just one of many games being announced at E3 2021. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola