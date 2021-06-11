Psychological horror game Martha is Dead gets new trailer The IGN Expo was home to a new trailer for Martha is Dead.

Martha is Dead is set to launch later this year, and tells the story of a woman brutally murdered during the height of conflict between the German and Ally forces during World War 2. We got a new look at the psychological horror game with a brand new trailer that debuted during the IGN Expo.

In the creepy new trailer for Martha is Dead, we get some narration that further introduces us to the story and characters. We learn about a young woman who was murdered by drowning, and how her death works as the inciting incident for our narrative. Martha is Dead is being developed by LKA and published by Wired Productions. The game was first announced back in 2019.

The Martha is Dead trilogy features puppetry, storybook illustrations, and more off-putting imagery. The game will be released this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. For more of the big announcements and reveals coming out of E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest, stick with us here on Shacknews.