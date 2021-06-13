Sea of Thieves is getting Pirates of the Caribbean content, revealed in its E3 2021 update Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and more from the Pirates of the Caribbean universe are joining Rare's Sea of Thieves universe.

Sea of Thieves has been kicking around for a long time. It’s a jaunty and lush pirate adventure from Rare that clearly draws inspiration from pirate games and film of the past to create its beautiful waters, islands, and tropical seafaring antics. Maybe that’s what makes the latest update on it so beautiful. Pirates of the Caribbean, one of the most influential pirate films of the recent decades, is sailing into Sea of Thieves this coming June.

Rare announced the Pirates of the Caribbean content coming to Sea of Thieves during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. We had our suspicions when the obvious Sea of Thieves trailer picked up with the singing of that familiar “A Pirate’s Life For Me” lullaby popularized in the Caribbean films, but it all becomes blatantly clear when we get to see Captain Jack Sparrow himself make an appearance, in trouble as almost always is the case. You can see the trailer for it just below.

Maybe one of the most interesting things of the Sea of Thieves - A Pirate’s Life trailer is that not only does Sparrow make an appearance, but so does Davy Jones and his ship of ghostly monsters. It’s looking as though the content coming up for Sea of Thieves is going to feature quite a story and journey attached to it. And of course, where there’s a quite a story in Sea of Thieves, there is also bound to be quite a treasure.

The Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Caribbean content is set to launch on June 22, 2021, so stay tuned for patch notes and the latest updates leading up to it.