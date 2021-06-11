Bramble: The Mountain King new trailer shares whimsical adventure & stabby Nordic folklore Dimfrost Studio shared the latest look at its Nordic folklore adventure game, Bramble: The Mountain King.

When it comes to old world folklore and mythology, things can get as creepy as they do magical. Such is easily the case with Dimfrost Studio’s upcoming Bramble: The Mountain King. If you didn’t feel both enamored and unsettled by what Bramble had in store for us before, Dimfrost made sure to drive the point home like a blade through the heart – several times – in the new cinematic trailer for Bramble: The Mountain King.

Dimfrost Studio gave us the latest look at Bramble: The Mountain King with a cinematic trailer that appeared during the IGN Expo 2021 livestream showcase. You can see the new and graphic trailer in action below.

