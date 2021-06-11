New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bramble: The Mountain King new trailer shares whimsical adventure & stabby Nordic folklore

Dimfrost Studio shared the latest look at its Nordic folklore adventure game, Bramble: The Mountain King.
TJ Denzer
1

When it comes to old world folklore and mythology, things can get as creepy as they do magical. Such is easily the case with Dimfrost Studio’s upcoming Bramble: The Mountain King. If you didn’t feel both enamored and unsettled by what Bramble had in store for us before, Dimfrost made sure to drive the point home like a blade through the heart – several times – in the new cinematic trailer for Bramble: The Mountain King.

Dimfrost Studio gave us the latest look at Bramble: The Mountain King with a cinematic trailer that appeared during the IGN Expo 2021 livestream showcase. You can see the new and graphic trailer in action below.

This story is still developing...

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

