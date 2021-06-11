Watch the IGN Expo 2021 livestream here One of the media partners for E3 2021, IGN is expected to showcase a few of its own reveals and exclusives during IGN Expo 2021.

IGN is one of the biggest names in game media. It’s a pretty undeniable fact. It’s also undoubtedly part of why the company is teamed up this year as an official media partner for E3 2021. The IGN Expo 2021 livestream is set to be one of the bigger showings for the outlet and will likely see some exclusive reveals and information to show for it. Want to catch the action? We’ve got the info on when and where it will go down right here.

Watch the IGN Expo 2021 livestream here

The IGN Expo is expected to take place on Friday, June 11, 2021, pretty much Day 0 of E3 2021. It will go live at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you want to watch it, the easiest place to catch it will be on IGN’s Twitch channel where the outlet is showcasing most of its E3 2021 video content through the weekend. For your convenience, you can also find the stream embedded just below.

For E3 2020 (or rather the lack thereof), IGN hosted its Summer of Gaming with several IGN Expos. Last year’s IGN Expos had reveals and exclusives for the likes of Chivalry 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Borderlands 3, and more. It’s likely that with E3 2021 having returned in some official capacity and partnering with IGN, we will see some exclusives gathered here during IGN’s official E3 2021 Expo as well. There will also likely be some chatter and discussion in regards to what we saw yesterday on Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream showcase.

Whatever goes on, you can catch it here when it goes live. So stay tuned as the latest IGN Expo 2021 livestream gets ready to kick off today. Stay tuned for further E3 2021 coverage throughout the day as well with our handy schedule of events throughout the weekend.