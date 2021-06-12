Arcade Paradise gets new trailer during Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 Learn the cyclical business of arcade management in Nosebleed Interactive's latest trailer for Arcade Paradise.

Arcades are a tricky business. Are you savvy enough to stock your establishment with the best arcade machines, draw in the crowds, and get all their quarters so you can buy more machines and get more quarters? That’s the gist of the latest trailer that came out for Arcade Paradise during today’s E3 festivities, and it seems like a business model we can get behind.

The newest trailer for Arcade Paradise was shown during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 livestream on June 12, 2021. It truly is as we described above. According to Nosebleed Interactive, you inherit the family business laundromat. However, it’s rundown and not really what you want to do anyways. It’s up to you to take the journey to turn your laundromat into the town’s best arcade. That includes stocking your business with attractive arcade machines, running up the high scores to give players something to shoot more, and further efforts to bring in those allowances. You can see the new business-minded trailer in action just below.

Arcade Paradise is looking like any interesting style of business sim. It’s not so much just building up a business, but transferring from one business to another business. It looks like you’ll still have to run the laundromat side of your shop until you can get the arcade end up and running. If you can get it down, including keeping your machines maintained and well operating, you can craft a true… well… arcade paradise! Perhaps even more interesting is that you can choose from 35 playable arcade games to stock your shop with, inspired by three decades of gaming.

Arcade Paradise is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam sometime in 2021. For further information, be sure to check out the publisher Wired Productions’ website and stay tuned for further E3 2021 coverage here at Shacknews.