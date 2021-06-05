Watch the Guerrilla Collective Showcase livestream here Discover some new, must-play indie games by watching the Guerrilla Collective Showcase livestream.

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase is an opportunity for players to learn all about upcoming games from a variety of developers. With a lot on offer, viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the action, which is taking place across two separate days of livestreaming goodness. You can watch the Guerrilla Collective Showcase unfold right here on Shacknews. Please, take a look.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase livestream – June 5 and June 12

There are two days dedicated to the Guerrilla Collective Showcase livestream. The first one is scheduled to begin on June 5 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. PT and the other on June 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. PT – same time for both days!

A glance at the Day 1 June 5th page on Guerrilla Collective gives a good overview of what viewers might expect from the showcase. There are a wealth of titles listed including Aeon Drive, Chernobylite, Moroi, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. However, there is also going to be more exclusives announced on the day.

The same can be seen on the Day 2 June 12th page. There are games like Behind the Frame, Hello Neighbor 2, Death Trash, Ghostrunner, Sable and more. And again, there are going to be more exclusives announced on the day.

With so many games being announced during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase, it can be easy to miss one or two. To ensure you get the full picture, make sure you check out the Shacknews Guerrilla Collective page, it’s here where you’ll find everything announced during the show.