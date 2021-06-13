Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena does culinary battle with E3 2021 trailer Grab your meat and prepare for battle against half-naked fighters in Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena.

Sunday's PC Gaming Show continued with a fresh look at the bizarre arena shooter featuring loinclothed brawlers. It's time for players to grab their meatballs for the competitive multiplayer romp known as Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena.

Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Developing...