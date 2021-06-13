New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena does culinary battle with E3 2021 trailer

Grab your meat and prepare for battle against half-naked fighters in Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sunday's PC Gaming Show continued with a fresh look at the bizarre arena shooter featuring loinclothed brawlers. It's time for players to grab their meatballs for the competitive multiplayer romp known as Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena.

Rawmen: Food Fighter Arena is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola