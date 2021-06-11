New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Forgotten City remembers a July release date

The popular Skyrim mod is finally about to see new life as an updated standalone release after years in development.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Forgotten City has been in development for a very long time. It's hit a lot of developmental roadblocks, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, it looks like the long road to release is about to finally end. The Forgotten City has been given a July 28 release date.

The Forgotten City started off life as a mod for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. It was one of the more popular ones, too, at over 1.6 million downloads. Developer Modern Storyteller had hoped to issue an updated version of the mod, even showing something off as far back as the 2018 PC Gaming Show. A long time has passed since then, but now it looks like the game is finally ready to roll out.

The Forgotten City will release on July 28 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola