The Forgotten City remembers a July release date The popular Skyrim mod is finally about to see new life as an updated standalone release after years in development.

The Forgotten City has been in development for a very long time. It's hit a lot of developmental roadblocks, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, it looks like the long road to release is about to finally end. The Forgotten City has been given a July 28 release date.

The Forgotten City started off life as a mod for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. It was one of the more popular ones, too, at over 1.6 million downloads. Developer Modern Storyteller had hoped to issue an updated version of the mod, even showing something off as far back as the 2018 PC Gaming Show. A long time has passed since then, but now it looks like the game is finally ready to roll out.

The Forgotten City will release on July 28 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Developing...