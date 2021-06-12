Bird Problems announced at Wholesome Games Showcase 2021 The first trailer for Bird Problems kicked off the Wholesome Games Showcase.

The Wholesome Games Showcase was all about cool and relaxing indie games. At the beginning of the broadcast, we got an announcement trailer for Bird Problems, a new game about an awkward young Canary.

We're getting things started with something that's truly one-of-a-kind: Bird Problems! A sitcom narrative game about an awkward and anxious canary trying to make friends and drink cold drinks. #WholesomeDirect pic.twitter.com/p6kCWl3Dnx — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) June 12, 2021

The new trailer for Bird Problems was debuted during the Wholesome Games Showcase 2021, and can be seen above. The game is described as “a sitcom narrative game about an awkward and anxious canary trying to make friends and drink cold drinks.”

Developing...