Fallout 76: Steel Reign update revealed during Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Coming in July, Fallout 76's Steel Reign update will mark the conclusion to a lengthy Brotherhood of Steel questline.
TJ Denzer
Despite any and all bumpy roads at the start, Fallout 76 has continued to get update after update of new content leading into new and interesting opportunities within the irradiated Appalachian range. Another update was revealed during E3 for Fallout 76, and it marks the end of a longrunning questline in the game. The Steel Reign update will bring an end to the recent Brotherhood of Steel stories in July 2021.

Bethesda announced the Fallout 76: Steel Reign update during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. It’s coming on July 7, 2021 and you can see the trailer for it below.

This story is still developing…

