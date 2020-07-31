Fallout 76 Patch 21 teased with upcoming Fortifying ATLAS community event Fallout 76 Patch 21 is coming, and seemingly so are the Brotherhood of Steel. A new community event will allow players to make ready for them for rewards through August and September.

Bethesda has done a lot to expand the content in Fallout 76 and make it more inviting to all players. Adding NPCs and factions and bringing along seasons of content are just part of the fun. Soon, Patch 21 will be launching and with it Bethesda is bringing a community wide Fortifying ATLAS event that will see players rolling out the welcome mat for the Brotherhood of Steel and earning rewards all throughout August and September for their help.

Bethesda launched a new Inside the Vault post on Patch 21 and the Fortifying ATLAS on the Fallout 76 blog on July 31, 2020. Seemingly coming on August 4, Patch 21 will introduce the Fortifying ATLAS community event. The Brotherhood of Steel are seemingly coming to Appalachia and one of their most fervent fans, Russell Dorsey, wants to make ready for them at the ATLAS Observatory in the Savage Divide. By contributing materials to the fortification of the Observatory in certain time periods, the entire player base of Fallout 76 can earn rewards such as special apparel, buildings, blueprints, S.C.O.R.E. and challenge bonuses, and more.

By heading to the ATLAS Observatory in the Savage Divide, you can contribute to the Fortifying ALPHA projects and score rewards for all Fallout 76 players.

Here’s a schedule of events and rewards taking place during the Fortifying ATLAS community event.

Fortifying ATLAS: Project Alpha

August 4 - 8: Deliver 125,000,000 Steel for Brotherhood of Steel Beret

August 8 - 11: Deliver 150,000,000 for Concrete Brotherhood of Steel C.A.M.P. Banner

August 11 - 15: Deliver 200,000,000 Cork for High S.C.O.R.E. Double Daily Challenges (August 20 – 24)

August 15 - 18: Deliver 150,000,000 Plastic for Bonus Challenges Week (August 26 – 31)

Fortifying ATLAS: Project Bravo

August 27 - 31: Deliver 150,000,000 Wood for Steel Dawn Army Fatigues

August 31 - September 3: Deliver 200,000,000 Cloth for Brotherhood of Steel Collectron Station

September 3 - 7: Deliver 175,000,000 Leather for Purveyor 50% off Super Sale (September 10 -14)

September 7 - 10: Deliver 250,000,000 Glass for Meat Week, A Second Helping (September 22 - 28)

Fallout 76 recently introduced Seasons and a whole 2020 roadmap of free content coming to the game. It hasn’t always knocked it out of the park, but Bethesda has arguably brought a lot more value to Fallout 76 since it first launched. As Fallout 76 Patch 21 kicks off on August 4, stay tuned to Shacknews for more details and patch notes forthcoming. You can also find Fallout 76 prominently in the schedule for the upcoming QuakeCon at Home 2020.