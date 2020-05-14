Fallout 76 gets 2020 roadmap of upcoming content Bethesda has big plans for Fallout 76 throughout the rest of 2020, and it shared them in a pretty large seasonal roadmap of additional content coming to the game.

Fallout 76’s incredibly bumpy road seems to be behind it as the game has taken on massive changes to become something that more players and fans would enjoy. It’s arguably moved in that direction before and after the Fallout 76: Wastelanders update that added NPCs, factions, and questlines, but Bethesda isn’t done. They have a roadmap of content set to keep the improvements going through the rest of 2020.

Bethesda released their content roadmap for Fallout 76 on the Bethesda Twitter on May 14, 2020. The roadmap is divided into Summer, Fall, and Winter seasons of major content with smaller bits sprinkled in. The Summer plan will be bringing seasons to Fallout 76, along with public team matchmaking, new legendary perks, and a new legendary boss event. Fall will rebalance the world with a system that scales enemies and loot drops so players of very different levels can play together. It’s also getting a Steel Dawn questline to start bringing the infamous Brotherhood of Steel in. Finally, Winter will feature a full return of the Brotherhood faction, along with perk loadouts for easy character builds and expeditions featuring repeatable missions.

With Fallout 76: Wastelanders having brought the game into a new era that features NPC characters, settlements, factions, and questlines, Fallout 76 is looking like an all-new game from where it began. It hasn’t been without further bumps here and there, such as NPCs stealing weapons from players when they die, but some bugs (or features as we posit) like that are hardly noteworthy compared to the rocky start Fallout 76 had.

With these new seasons of content releases coming to Fallout 76, it looks like if you’ve been enjoying and continuing to play the game, you have a lot to look forward to in 2020. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further details on Fallout 76 content releases in the coming months.