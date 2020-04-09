Fallout 76 Wastelanders new launch date revealed in latest trailer Fallout 76's new Wastelanders update has now gotten a new release date and its latest trailer shows off the world you'll be exploring when you jump aboard.

Ready to head back into the wasteland with the latest Fallout 76 update? It seems like the perfect time to do so, what with the pandemic raging on and all.

The new Wastelanders update represents a "new beginning" for Appalachia for both new players and veteran players, as it adds a new main quest as well as additional content to play through. You'll be able to meet a few human NPCs as well as wade through new choices, companions, a reputation system, and plenty more. And now, after it was initially pushed back, we have a new release date of April 14.

There will be opportunities to forge alliances with additional factions so that you can investigate the deep secrets of West Virginia. You can go it solo or hang out with friends – it's up to you. We'll probably be seeing a host of players coming back into the game with the addition fof this latest update.

There are still people out there who have never tried Fallout 76. If you're one of them, be sure to check out our review, courtesy of Bill Lavoy. He awarded it a 5 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Fallout 76 is a bit of a disaster, which is a shame because there are good ideas and good bits of content here. There wasn’t a single play session where I didn’t have a lot of fun, but there also wasn’t a session where something ridiculous didn’t cause frustration. It feels like it should have been released into early access as a work in progress for the next several months, thus alleviating some of the frustration from poor performance, bugs, and balancing issues."

Be sure to let us know if you decide to check out Wastelanders and jump into Fallout 76 once more. We'll have our hands full with