QuakeCon at Home 2020 schedule revealed with no Master Pancake Theater QuakeCon looks a lot different this year, and attendees won't be getting their fill of Master Pancake Theater.

QuakeCon 2020 is happening this year, but it's all taking place at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But at least it's happening, and you can virtually attend if that's your thing. Now, we have a look at some of the scheduled programming to expect out of the show thanks to Bethesda, and it looks like it'll be missing a popular attraction that fans enjoy taking part in during the physical show.

QuakeCon at Home 2020 (that's what we're calling it this year) will officially be held on Friday, August 7 at 11 AM CT through August 9. The event kicks off with Bethesda's QuakeCon Digital Welcome and will keep going from there with the QuakeCon Twitch Team playing games around the clock to help raise money for charity and keep the fun going.

This is the schedule Bethesda shared with special highlights attendees can check out:

Friday, August 7

· QuakeCon Digital Welcome with Pete Hines: 12 p.m. ET

· Representation in Video Games panel discussion: 5 p.m. ET

· Prey Tell, an interview with Actress Janina Gavankar and Lead Producer Susan Kath: 6:00 p.m. ET

· DOOM Eternal Panel with Hugo Martin & Marty Stratton: 7:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, August 8

· CHAD: A Fallout 76 Story Podcast – QuakeCon at Home Edition: 3 p.m. ET

· Dishonored Tabletop RPG featuring Arkane Studios’ Harvey Smith: 6 p.m. ET

· ESO Stream with Top UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 11 p.m. ET



Sunday, August 9

· Fallout 76: Global Community Team Free Play: 8 a.m. ET

· Dishonored Tabletop Continued!: 1 p.m. ET

· Quake World Championship – Grand Finals: 5 p.m. ET

· Watch Poiised get scared half to death playing The Evil Within: 9 p.m. ET

However, as our own CEO and editor-in-chief Asif Khan pointed out, the schedule is curiously bereft of any Master Pancake Theater sessions. Master Pancake Theater is a part of the show fans tend to look forward to, as it's been a yearly tradition at QuakeCon that lets people laugh at movies paired with some seriously hilarious commentary. It looks like this will be one of the first years that it won't be taking place, so if that was your main goal in viewing the online panels, you may be left sorely disappointed this year.



For those feeling a bit lukewarm about the programming being offered this year, at least there are awesome shirts and merch to nab since you can't attend. Help out the Dallas adoption partner agency FOUR PAWS by snagging an adorable T-shirt. This year's designs are the very cool "Catodemon" and "Dogvahkiin", with all proceeds going to FOUR PAWS. Check them out below.

You can also just pick up gear that proves you were "there" if you'd rather have some plainer designs.

If you want more swag or want to preorder those shirts, head over to the Bethesda Gear Store. Otherwise, get ready for August, when the QuakeCon festivities are ready to start gearing up. As always, stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.