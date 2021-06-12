New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Dogs: Legion gets Aiden and Wrench in Bloodline DLC, out this July

A new trailer for the Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline DLC sets the stage for its July launch.
Donovan Erskine
1

Watch Dogs: Legion is getting some new story content with th eBloodline DLC. This expansion will see the return of Aiden Pearce (Watch Dogs) and Wrench (Watch Dogs 2). A new trailer for Bloodline was revealed during the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021, and reveals that the expansion will be out on July 6.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

