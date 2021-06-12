Watch Dogs: Legion gets Aiden and Wrench in Bloodline DLC, out this July
A new trailer for the Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline DLC sets the stage for its July launch.
Watch Dogs: Legion is getting some new story content with th eBloodline DLC. This expansion will see the return of Aiden Pearce (Watch Dogs) and Wrench (Watch Dogs 2). A new trailer for Bloodline was revealed during the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021, and reveals that the expansion will be out on July 6.
