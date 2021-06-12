Devolver Digital sells one 'NFT' VHS of its Devolver MaxPass+, it sells immediately
The unique take on an NFT sold out even before Devolver Digital got to the announcement during the stream.
NFTs are all the rage these days and Devolver Digital, the lovers of satire, has released its own “NFT” in the form of a VHS. This video tape is a recording of the Devolver MaxPass+ and was sold out before it was even announced during the stream. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Scratch Foundation.
Developing…
