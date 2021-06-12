New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Devolver Digital sells one 'NFT' VHS of its Devolver MaxPass+, it sells immediately

The unique take on an NFT sold out even before Devolver Digital got to the announcement during the stream.
Sam Chandler
1

NFTs are all the rage these days and Devolver Digital, the lovers of satire, has released its own “NFT” in the form of a VHS. This video tape is a recording of the Devolver MaxPass+ and was sold out before it was even announced during the stream. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Scratch Foundation.

devolver maxpass VHS NFT

Developing…

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

