Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora announced with 2022 release date Ubisoft has announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, launching in 2022.

Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation gave us a look at what’s next for the French gaming company. At the end of the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021, the company revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Set to launch in 2022, this game is based in the same universe as the hit James Cameron film.

The announcement of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was the concluding announcement of Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021. A new cinematic trailer was shown, showing us the stunning world of Pandora. We also see Na'vi, interacting with each other and flying around on Banshees. It would seem as though players will assume the role of a Na’vi in the game, as the entire trailer is from their perspective.

We also see some aerial combat, as the Na’vi use bows and other weapons to take down military soldiers. It’s very similar to the conflict we saw in the 2009 Avatar film. It’s currently unclear if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have any relation to the film or its upcoming sequels.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was just one of plenty announcements made during the Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021. Count on Shacknews for all of your E3 2021 coverage.