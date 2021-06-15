The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch revealed at Nintendo Direct E3 2021 In honor of The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, we're getting a new Game & Watch handheld dedicated to Zelda, and it's coming in November.

During Mario’s 35th anniversary, one of the cooler reveals for the entire event was that we got an all-new Game & Watch commemorative handheld to mark the event. Now, with The Legend of Zelda similarly experiencing its own milestone anniversary this year, Nintendo is giving it the same love. We’re going to be getting a new The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld and it will contain several classic Zelda games and some fun clock options.

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld system was announced during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on June 15, 2021. The system commemorates Zelda’s 35th anniversary and features a number of classic games including the original The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda 2: Link’s Adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and the classic Game & Watch Vermin game with a stylized Link sprite. It will be launching on November 12, 2021.

The new The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch will feature the original The Legend of Zelda, Link's Adventure, Link's Awakening, and classic Game & Watch game Vermin.

This story is still developing…