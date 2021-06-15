New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch revealed at Nintendo Direct E3 2021

In honor of The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, we're getting a new Game & Watch handheld dedicated to Zelda, and it's coming in November.
TJ Denzer
2

During Mario’s 35th anniversary, one of the cooler reveals for the entire event was that we got an all-new Game & Watch commemorative handheld to mark the event. Now, with The Legend of Zelda similarly experiencing its own milestone anniversary this year, Nintendo is giving it the same love. We’re going to be getting a new The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld and it will contain several classic Zelda games and some fun clock options.

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld system was announced during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on June 15, 2021. The system commemorates Zelda’s 35th anniversary and features a number of classic games including the original The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda 2: Link’s Adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and the classic Game & Watch Vermin game with a stylized Link sprite. It will be launching on November 12, 2021.

The new The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch will feature the original The Legend of Zelda, Link's Adventure, Link's Awakening, and classic Game & Watch game Vermin.
The new The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch will feature the original The Legend of Zelda, Link's Adventure, Link's Awakening, and classic Game & Watch game Vermin.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola