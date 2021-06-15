Watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 & Treehouse livestream here E3 2021 is almost over but there's one more big show. Join us for the Nintendo Direct livestream here on Shacknews Twitch.

Do you see it? That faint glimmer of a pinhole of hope. The light at the end of the tunnel is upon us in the form of one more digital direct chock full of hyped game reveals, announcements, and trailers. Nintendo is set for a roughly 40-minute direct that is scheduled to go live on June 15 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. We'll be streaming the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct over on the Shacknews Twitch channel or you can follow along with the conveniently embedded streams below.

Watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream here

The Shacknews Twitch stream above is your home for the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream with our own special flair. Join our hosts as we react live to all the biggest surprises from the show.

Watch the Nintendo Treehouse Live E3 2021 livestream here

Nintendo has been using its Treehouse Live platform to extend its E3 coverage with hours of interviews and gameplay demonstrations. The YouTube video above will be your spot to see all the details, but there's also Nintendo's Twitch channel if you prefer.

There's sure to be some unexpected reveals and shocking revelations in store for the Nintedo Direct at E3 2021. Check out our feature on predictions, rumors, and leaks for a little pre-show fun and be sure to chime in with your predictions for the presentation. If you're watching along with us on the Shacknews Twitch channel, be sure to say hello to our hosts and react with them in chat! You can also participate in what will most likely be a monster thread below with your live reactions.

After the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, there's not much left for E3, but stay tuned to Shacknews as we gear up for E5 and the summer of doing our jobs!