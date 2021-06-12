Wizard with a Gun revealed at Devolver MaxPass+ Galvanic Games' Wizard with a Gun was revealed with a new trailer at Devolver MaxPass+.

Developer Digital always delivers one of the more memorable conferences at E3 every year, and it looks like that’s the case this year as well. In addition to some hilarious skits, Devolver MaxPass+ was home to updates and announcements of upcoming games. This included the reveal of Wizard with a Gun, a new action game from Galvanic Games.

The trailer for Wizard with a Gun debuted during Devolver MaxPass+. In the trailer, we get a cinematic introduction to our titular wizard, who goes toe-to-toe with a series of enemies. The game’s Steam page is officially live, and tells us more about the game.

“Wizard with a Gun is an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown.”

Wizard with a Gun is set to launch in 2022, and will be released for PC and Switch. For more of all the stories out of Devolver MaxPass+, stick with us here on Shacknews.