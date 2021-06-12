Trek to Yomi announced with trailer at Devolver MaxPass+
Devolver Digital MaxPass+ is one of the more hyped events for E3 2021. One of the first games shown is the stylish monochrome Trek to Yomi.
Trek to Yomi was one of the games unveiled today during Devolver MaxPass+ and E3 2021. Showing off an incredibly detailed black and white film art style, Trek to Yomi is planned for release in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Developing...
