New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Trek to Yomi announced with trailer at Devolver MaxPass+

Devolver Digital MaxPass+ is one of the more hyped events for E3 2021. One of the first games shown is the stylish monochrome Trek to Yomi.
Bryan Lefler
2

Trek to Yomi was one of the games unveiled today during Devolver MaxPass+ and E3 2021. Showing off an incredibly detailed black and white film art style, Trek to Yomi is planned for release in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola