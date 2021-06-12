Beasts of Maravilla Island releases today on Nintendo Switch and Steam Beasts of Maravilla Island gives New Pokemon Snap some competition with a release on June 12 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Releasing today, June 12, 2021, Beasts of Maravilla Island is a third-person wildlife photography adventure for Nintendo Switch and Steam. It was shown during Wholesome Direct 2021 as part of its indie game showcase during E3. Check out the trailer below.

Beasts of Maravilla Island from Banana Bird Studios and Whitehorn Digital was shown off as part of the Wholesome Direct 2021 event as part of the first day of E3 announcements. The 3D adventure game sees players taking the role of a photographer set across the varied ecosystems of Maravilla Island to learn about and capture the beauty of the local wildlife. With an early access release on February 3, 2021, fans of Beasts of Maravilla Island only had a short wait for the full version to be unveiled today at E3 2021.

Beasts of Maravilla Island tasks players with restoring the protective magic of the island while interacting with the flora and fauna. As players guide the young Marina Montez through the jungles of Maravilla Island with the aid of her grandfather's journal and camera, they will explore, climb, and solve puzzles in order to photograph the wondrous creatures. Shacknews got a chance to take a look at Beasts of Maravilla Island during the Steam Game Festival 2021 with a hands-on preview. The sense of immersion, relaxing pace, and dense sound design were a few standout features noted.

Players can enjoy the lush world found within Beasts of Maravilla Island right now, with the game's release today June 12 on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Xbox One and PS4 ports of the game are in development with a release date of "coming soon" currently listed on the official Beasts of Maravilla Island website. For the latest E3 2021 game reveals and trailers, keep your browsers on Shacknews.