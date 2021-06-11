New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Form revealed by Reikon Games during Koch Media Primetime showcase

Polish studio Reikon Games is creating a stylish looking sci-fi first-person shooter with Final Form.
TJ Denzer
With E3 2021 and the Summer Game Fest 2021 off in full stride, we’re getting our first looks at a lot of new and exciting games. Koch Media and its new gaming label Prime Matter had themselves an interesting showcase to kick things off. During the show, Polish studio Reikon Games took an early spotlight to show off its upcoming working titled game, Final Form, and we got an early look at how this interesting science fiction first-person shooter is set to play.

Final Form was shown and explained by Reikon Games on the Koch Media Primetime showcase livestream on June 11, 2021. You can see the teaser for the game just below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

