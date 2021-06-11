Watch the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream showcase here Here's how to watch the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream showcase.

With the gaming news season completely underway, gamers will have a seemingly countless number of showcases and livestreams to keep up with. One of those events is the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream, which is set to commence today as a part of Summer Game Fest 2021. The company is teasing some major announcements, so let’s look at how you can watch the Koch Media Primetime Gaming Stream.

Watch the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream showcase here

The Koch Primetime Gaming Stream will take place today, June 11, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. The stream can be viewed on the Koch Media website, or on the company’s official Twitch channel. If you’re unfamiliar with Koch Media, they’re the parent company to the teams behind Saints Row, Dead Island, Maneater, and several others. Koch Media has been quite secretive about what will be shown, but they have teased an appearance from Summer Game Fest mastermind Geoff Keighley.

The actual broadcast for the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream is already live, and has been since yesterday. Mysteriously titled “we know something you don’t know,” the stream is just a live feed of what appears to be security camera footage of an office space. If you’re looking to get really speculative, you may want to question the mace-looking weapon, the crown, or the coffin-shaped shelf seen in the footage.

Whatever Koch Media is gearing up to reveal, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews. If you’ve missed out on any of the news from Summer Game Fest or E3 2021, we’ve got you covered there, too.