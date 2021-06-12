Devolver Tumble Time mobile game revealed during Devolver MaxPass+ Devolver Digital is getting into mobile gaming with Devolver Tumble Time.

It can be debated whether Devolver Digital is really in the business of making fake game passes. There's one thing that can't be argued, though. The publisher isn't about to pass up the opportunity to have its users turn their real money into fake money. With that in mind, Devolver is getting into the mobile gaming business with Devolver Tumble Time.

Devolver Tumble Time will mix together an engaging matching puzzle game. It will also introduce a full roster of new characters, each of whom will have various abilities to clear the puzzle rows. For those interested in fan service, the Devolver MaxPass+ website notes that the characters will be pulled from classic Devolver games. There's a fun animated trailer, but there aren't many details in terms of actual gameplay. However, if you're looking for an idea of what to expect, you can check out the Nopopo website and check out their previous work on the mobile "Yo!" franchise.

This is just a small piece of what was revealed during a packed Devolver MaxPass+ showcase. The show included new trailers and information for games like Death's Door, Phantom Abyss, and the newly-revealed Trek to Yomi.

Of course, this is a mobile game, so Devolver is looking to take advantage of some "fun" mobile tropes. Look for a free-to-play experience with ads, coming to iOS and Android later this year. You can check out the Devolver Fun Time website for more.