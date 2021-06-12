Phantom Abyss gets June 22 Steam Early Access release date Try your luck with Phantom Abyss' deadly temples when it comes to Steam Early Access in just 10 days.

One of the more anticipated games coming out of Devolver Digital this year is the Indiana Jones style Phantom Abyss. Those looking forward to trying their luck with its procedurally-generated temples won't have to wait too long, because it looks like there's an official Early Access date ready to roll.

Phantom Abyss was first revealed three weeks ago. Devolver Digital will publish the game, which will be developed by the folks at Team WIBY. The idea is that a group of players, connected via asynchronous multiplayer, will be dropped into a procedurally-generated temple, where they'll be tasked with retrieving a sacred relic. Collecting the first relic is fine, but there are greater optional relics hiding further in the temple, hidden by even more difficult sequences and traps. Survival will be the biggest challenge, as the temples will be filled with deadly traps. If that's not enough, there will be no second crack at the temple. Once you die, you die.

It's entirely expected that Phantom Abyss will receive some revamps over the course of its development, but that's where Steam Early Access will help. Devolver and Team WIBY will be monitoring the game's progress over its first few weeks and will adjust its course accordingly based on player feedback, as well as certain trends.

Phantom Abyss will come to Steam Early Access on Tuesday, June 22. Once it wraps up its early access run, the game will presumably release on PC and consoles.