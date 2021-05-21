Fall Guys meets Indiana Jones in the first trailer for Phantom Abyss Team WIBY and Devolver Digital's new game is a competitive obstacle course through ancient ruins.

One of the biggest hits of 2020 was Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which delivered all-out chaos by dumping a lobby of players onto a series of obstacle courses. A driving force behind the game’s success was the marketing done by its publisher, Devolver Digital. Now, Devolver is serving as publisher for Phantom Abyss, a game that bears a resemblance to Fall Guys, but with an Indiana Jones spin.

The first trailer for Phantom Abyss was released on the Devolver Digital YouTube channel on May 20, 2021. In Phantom Abyss, a group of players are dropped into a temple, tasked with being the first to reach the end and obtain the valuable relic. The temples are procedurally generated, offering new obstacles each and every game. The trailer showcases spikes, lasers, swinging blades, and other dangerous hazards players will have to avoid. There’s even a whip for players to swing between platforms, if the Indiana Jones comparison wasn’t already easy enough to make.

As similar as Phantom Abyss looks in comparison to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, there are some stark differences. In the trailer, we learn that players will only have one life during a match. So if you die, that’s it. However, deceased players still have an impact on the match for others. Players will see the phantom of other players that attempted the temple and died. They can observe and follow the behaviors of these phantoms, and also identify where they went wrong. When a player completes a course and obtains the final relic, the temple is sealed forever, meaning each course will only have one sole champion.

Phantom Abyss is set to hit early access in June, and can currently be wishlisted on Steam. For more on the latest publishings from Devolver Digital, stick with us here on Shacknews.