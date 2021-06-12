New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death's Door coming to consoles and PC this July

Acid Nerve's crow mystery adventure finally arrives later this summer.

Chris Jarrard
1

Of all the publishers in the video game world, Devolver Digital carries a track record of hits that is unmatched. Their annual E3 showcases are also notable for their insanely weird and entertaining vibe that offers a welcome contrast to the normal industry events. During this year’s Devolver E3 show, dubbed Devolver MaxPass+, the publisher took the opportunity to give an official release date for Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door. The mysterious afterlife adventure is on track to release on consoles and PC on July 20.


The Steam Store page for Death’s Door shares what players can expect when roleplaying a soul-reaping crow.

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games covered during Devolver MaxPass+, be sure to check out our E3 2021 hub page.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

