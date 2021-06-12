Death's Door coming to consoles and PC this July Acid Nerve's crow mystery adventure finally arrives later this summer.

Of all the publishers in the video game world, Devolver Digital carries a track record of hits that is unmatched. Their annual E3 showcases are also notable for their insanely weird and entertaining vibe that offers a welcome contrast to the normal industry events. During this year’s Devolver E3 show, dubbed Devolver MaxPass+, the publisher took the opportunity to give an official release date for Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door. The mysterious afterlife adventure is on track to release on consoles and PC on July 20.



The Steam Store page for Death’s Door shares what players can expect when roleplaying a soul-reaping crow.

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death - where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power. Talon Sharp Combat: Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain. A Beautifully Bleak World: Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way. A Dark Mystery to Unravel: Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.

