Just Dance 2022 announced for November during Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 The latest entry in the Just Dance franchise is coming this November and will feature 40 songs, including Todrick Hall's 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels'.

If anything could be expected out of a Ubisoft E3 event, it’s that Just Dance will somehow make an appearance in the event. Sure enough, it did. Just Dance 2022 is the newest game in the franchise announced by Ubisoft during its Forward presence at E3 2021. Not only did we get a look at the new game, but we also got our first hint at songs that will be in it. Prominent among them was dancer, singer, and choreographer Todrick Hall’s single ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’.

Ubisoft announced Just Dance 2022 during its official Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream showcase on June 12, 2021. During the trailer, Todrick Hall made a special appearance. Having been on American Idol in Season 9, Todrick Hall has since continued on as a dancer, choreographer, singer, songwriter, and YouTuber to name a few. His single ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ from his most recent album Femuline will be a featured song in Just Dance 2021. You can see the reveal and tease of some of the music in the game in the trailer below.

Alongside Todrick Hall’s song, there are 40 other songs coming to Just Dance 2020. Believer by Imagine Dragons and Level Up by Ciara were also confirmed. Furthermore, the game is set for a launch on November 4, 2021. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

There’s still plenty to learn about Just Dance 2022, including the more complete list of songs coming to the game. We should have expected this one during Ubisoft’s E3 shenanigans, but it’s still comforting to see it. Stay tuned for more info and keep up with our E3 2021 coverage throughout the weekend.