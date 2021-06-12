Demon Throttle announced as a physical-only release at Devolver MaxPass+ Doinksoft's next game is Demon Throttle, which is set to launch in 2022 as a physical-only release.

The Devolver MaxPass+ presentation at E3 was as chaotic and unpredictable as you’d expect from the publisher. In addition to some funny skits, the team also showed off some upcoming games. This included Demon Throttle, the next game from Doinsoft, the team that made Gato Robato. What’s more, Devolver stated that the game will be a physical-only release.

Nina Struthers and the team at Devolver announced Demon Throttle with a brand new trailer, showing off gameplay and the retro art style in the game. The most interesting detail there was that Demon Throttle will not be getting a digital release. The game will only be available physically.

The Devolver website features details on Demon Throttle.

“Demon Throttle tells the story of a beautiful vampiress and dusty gunslinger on a quest for vengeance against a demon that stole her mystical chalices and slept with his estranged wife. Now the two unlikely companions must blast their way through four monstrous generals and their wicked domains to lift the demon's curse and exact their revenge.”

Demon Throttle will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch as a physical-only release in 2022. For more news out of Devolver MaxPass+, Shacknews has you covered.