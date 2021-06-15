New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to Nintendo Switch in September 2021

The action RPG adventures of Goku and friends is coming with much of its DLC to Nintendo Switch this coming September.
TJ Denzer
1

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already been around for quite a while on various platforms, but Nintendo Switch hasn’t gotten the love since the game has been out and receiving update after update. That’s about to change. Kakarot was revealed to be coming Nintendo Switch during E3 2021. What’s more, it’s going to be coming with a number of sagas throughout the series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was revealed for Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct presentation on June 15, 2021.

 

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola