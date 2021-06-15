Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to Nintendo Switch in September 2021 The action RPG adventures of Goku and friends is coming with much of its DLC to Nintendo Switch this coming September.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already been around for quite a while on various platforms, but Nintendo Switch hasn’t gotten the love since the game has been out and receiving update after update. That’s about to change. Kakarot was revealed to be coming Nintendo Switch during E3 2021. What’s more, it’s going to be coming with a number of sagas throughout the series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was revealed for Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct presentation on June 15, 2021.

This story is still developing…