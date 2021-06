Shin Megami Tensei 5 release date revealed at Nintendo Direct E3 2021 Step into Another Tokyo and battle demons in the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei 5 in November.

Tuesday's Nintendo E3 Direct moved forward with a look at a high school student getting dragged into a different dimension, an otherworldly version of Tokyo. This is the latest in the Shin Megami Tensei series, as players journey into Shin Megami Tensei 5.

The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch on November 12.

Developing...