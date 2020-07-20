Shin Megami Tensei 5 gets 2021 release date on Nintendo Switch Shin Megami Tensei 5, the next chapter in Atlus' acclaimed series is set to release sometime in 2021.

Fans have been craving more information on Shin Megami Tensei 5 since the game’s original announcement by Atlus back in 2017. Now, we finally have an idea of when we can expect to dive into the next part of the post-apocalyptic story as Atlus has revealed a 2021 release date window for the upcoming RPG.

For those who haven’t kept up with the Shin Megami Tensei series since it’s inception in the 1990s, the series has quickly grown to have a following of its own. Acting as a part of the core Megami Tensei franchise, Shin Megami Tensei is the largest of the franchise, and just one of many series that has grown under the Megami Tensei umbrella.

There aren’t any real details on what the game’s story will follow at this point, but the new release reveal trailer showcased the series’ familiar setting of the apocalypse. Players will have to take control of the main character and live out the sequence of events following the end of the world. Atlus hasn’t said exactly what day the game will release, but at least fans now have a better idea of when to expect it.

If you’re looking forward to more Shin Megami Tensei, then you’ll probably be happy to know that this Nintendo Direct Mini also revealed that a Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster is also set to release in the spring of 2021. There’s a whole lot of Shin Megami Tensei coming to the Nintendo Switch, so Atlus fans can rest easy knowing that they have a whole lot of that sweet RPG action coming their way sometime in the future.

