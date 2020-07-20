Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini July showcase here Check out Nintendo's latest direct right here.

After much anticipation, Nintendo has finally announced their next Direct. Titled Nintendo Direct Mini, this event will focus on titles from the company’s development and publishing partners. This is set to be a smaller-scale showcase than what fans may have seen from Nintendo in the past, so it may be wise to temper expectations.

Nintendo Direct Mini Presentation

Nintendo is posting the full direct on July 20, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET to their official YouTube channel. You can head there to watch the video, or stay right here and watch with us on Shacknews. Nintendo recently revealed a new Bakugan title in the works from the developers at WayForward, perhaps they'll shed further light on this upcoming title. Event though this has been confirmed to be a Direct "Mini", we can't help but cross our fingers hoping that we get at least one piece of major news.

We have no clue what Nintendo plans to show off during their Nintendo Direct Mini. It looks like the company is saving its bigger announcements for a later date. With games like Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 in the works, fans are desperate for any details. Following the cancellation of E3 and the sudden jump to a work from home format, we've seen many projects and announcements around the industry get delayed. It's likely that Nintendo has experienced some internal delays, causing them to push back announcements they may have had planned for the Summer. Though speculation has run rampant, we never got official word on those Mario anniversary remasters that have been floating around since March. For more Nintendo news, keep it locked to Shacknews.