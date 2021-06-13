Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer gameplay revealed at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 343 Industries offered a first look at Halo Infinite's multiplayer, which will be free-to-play.

Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase continued with a fresh look at what's next for Halo. The franchise will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, so Xbox should probably get around to showing more of Halo. That's just what players got, as 343 Industries showed off some new footage of the upcoming Halo Infinite.

The highlight of the Halo Infinite segment looked to be a first look at the game's multiplayer. Much of the classic Halo-style FPS gameplay was on display, as were some of the upgrades that originally debuted in Halo 5. Everything shown looked to be an upgraded version of the massive campaign-style sections that were a major key element of Halo 5's multiplayer.

Xbox Wire goes into specifics, in regards to new features. Players can expect to find new tutorial features to help newcomers along, as well as bot matches to help anyone who wants to prepare to take on other humans. It should also help anybody with a limited internet connection, who just wants to get any kind of Halo action under their belts.

As for the campaign, Master Chief looks to be searching through space, in his continuing search for his lost AI, Cortana. However, there appears to be new mysteries surrounding what's happening with Cortana, as her deletion looks to be incomplete. It appears that Halo Infinite will look to solve the mystery of Cortana, once and for all, as Master Chief journeys along with a new UNSC AI, who takes on Cortana's appearance, but is only called "The Weapon."

Halo Infinite is coming Holiday 2021 to Xbox Series X and Xbox One, where the multiplayer component will be free-to-play.