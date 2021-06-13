Silt makes debut during PC Gaming Show @ E3 2021 Spiral Circus Games has revealed its new monochromatic underwater adventure during E3 2021.

Among the various DLC promotions and new platform announcements during The PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, a few legitimate world premieres did manage to sneak through. One such example is Silt from Spiral Circus Games. This monochromatic underwater nightmare has some intriguing visuals and spooky music.

Little is known about Silt thus far, but the game's Steam Store page offers a brief synopsis and some insight into what player can expect:

Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching the deep to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Silt is an exploration game set in a surreal oceanic void. Explore the depths, possessing the creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and travel deeper into the darkness. Discover a surreal, underwater world where nature has evolved into increasingly bizarre forms in order to survive. Traverse stunning underwater vistas and discover strange creatures, unexplored ruins, and ancient machinery hidden in the deep.

While Silt is not expected to launch until 2022, you can bide your time by checkout out all the games slated to arrive by the end of this year with our handy video game release date calendar.