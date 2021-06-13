New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Silt makes debut during PC Gaming Show @ E3 2021

Spiral Circus Games has revealed its new monochromatic underwater adventure during E3 2021.

Chris Jarrard
1

Among the various DLC promotions and new platform announcements during The PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, a few legitimate world premieres did manage to sneak through. One such example is Silt from Spiral Circus Games. This monochromatic underwater nightmare has some intriguing visuals and spooky music.

Little is known about Silt thus far, but the game's Steam Store page offers a brief synopsis and some insight into what player can expect:

While Silt is not expected to launch until 2022, you can bide your time by checkout out all the games slated to arrive by the end of this year with our handy video game release date calendar.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola