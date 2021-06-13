Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy fight aliens, each other in first gameplay video Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy spring into action the only way they know how, by battling their enemies and also by clawing at each other's throats.

Sunday's Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase went into a deep dive for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. That included a first official look at gameplay, which, as one might expect, includes a lot of the Guardians kicking butt and also butting heads with each other.

While all of the Guardians will be present, players will mainly control Star-Lord. Why just Peter Quill? Eidos Montreal Senior Creative Director Jean-Francois Dugas explains.

"It felt like a natural fit to put players in the boots of Star-Lord," Dugas said on the Square Enix website. "He's always at the heart of the group and in the center of the action, getting to interact with characters that have such strong personalities and calling the shots for them in and out of combat... Or at least trying to!

Star-Lord is equipped with his jet boots and signature Element Blasters. Plus, Star-Lord will be able to unleash special abilities that cue up some classic 1980s hits. According to Dugas, Quill will play songs from Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids on the Block, Rick Astley, and a handful of other songs that are just guaranteed to get your Twitch and YouTube channel a DMCA strike!

Quill will also be able to tag team with his teammates both on and off the battlefield. In fact, Dugas teases that Quill may have to make some choices that have an impact on the overall storyline. What those choices are and how they're implemented remain to be seen.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 26.