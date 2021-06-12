Sam & Max: This Time it's Virtual gets new gameplay trailer
The upcoming VR Sam & Max game got a new trailer at UploadVR's E3 showcase.
The Upload VR Showcase at E3 2021 was focused primarily on new and upcoming VR games. One of which is Sam & Max: This Time it’s Virtual, the VR adaptation of the popular click-and-point series. We got a brand new trailer for the game, giving us another look at gameplay.
Developing...
