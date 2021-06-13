Xbox Game Pass gets another one with Atomic Heart shown at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase
Russian action role-playing FPS, Atomic Heart, gets added to the Xbox Game Pass library with an announcement trailer at E3 2021.
Atomic Heart looks like it's poised to turn the role-playing FPS genre on its head with a bombastic trailer shown at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase. Xbox Game Pass is also turning the game subscription model into an extremely enticing proposition with the acquisition of this wild looking game. Atomic Heart has still yet to receive a release date.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Xbox Game Pass gets another one with Atomic Heart shown at Bethesda/E3 2021 Showcase