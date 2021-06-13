New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Game Pass gets another one with Atomic Heart shown at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Russian action role-playing FPS, Atomic Heart, gets added to the Xbox Game Pass library with an announcement trailer at E3 2021.
Bryan Lefler
Atomic Heart looks like it's poised to turn the role-playing FPS genre on its head with a bombastic trailer shown at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase. Xbox Game Pass is also turning the game subscription model into an extremely enticing proposition with the acquisition of this wild looking game. Atomic Heart has still yet to receive a release date.

